Eagles Make Three Roster Moves For Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve activated P Arryn Siposs from Injured Reserve and elevated S Anthony Harris and WR Greg Ward to their active roster for the Super Bowl.

Siposs, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2020. He later signed on with the Lions but was released and added to their practice squad.

The Eagles signed Siposs to a futures contract last year and he’s been in Philadelphia ever since.

In 2022, Siposs appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and totaled 2,005 yards on 44 attempts (45.6 YPA) and 16 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Harris, 31, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2015. He spent most of his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before eventually being called up in December.

From there, Harris re-signed with the Vikings as a restricted free agent in 2019. He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Vikings franchised him.

Harris signed a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Eagles and returned to Philadelphia on another one-year deal this past March. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason and landed with the Broncos on the practice squad before eventually being cut loose. He signed with the Eagles practice squad last month.

In 2022, Harris appeared in three games for the Broncos but didn’t record any statistics.