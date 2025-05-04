Eagles Make Two Roster Moves

Per Adam Schefter, the Eagles have waived RB Tyrion Davis-Price and signed WR Giles Jackson to the roster in his place.

Davis-Price, 24, was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He was waived in December of 2023 before joining the Niners’ practice squad.

He was later signed to the Eagles’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team and appearing in one game in 2024, just as he had with the 49ers in 2023.

In 2024, Davis-Price appeared in one game for the Eagles and rushed three times for seven total yards.