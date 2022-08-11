Eagles Make Two Roster Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday they have signed UDFA RB DeAndre Torrey to the roster. 

In a corresponding move, Philadelphia waived WR Keric Wheatfall with an injury designation. 

He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and will likely be released with a settlement. 

Wheatfall was one of the players trying out for the team at rookie minicamp earlier this offseason. 

Wheatfall, 6-1 and 195 pounds, transferred to Fresno State from Blinn Junior College. 

During his three-year career at Fresno State, Wheatfall recorded 78 receptions for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply