Eagles Moving EDGE Haason Reddick’s Roster Bonus To April 1st

The Philadelphia Eagles are moving EDGE Haason Reddick‘s $1 million roster bonus from March 15th to April 1st, according to Jeremy Fowler.

This could allow Philadelphia extra time to find a potential trade for Reddick before the money becomes due.

Reddick has been subject of trade speculation this offseason, so it wouldn’t be a major surprise to see Philadelphia move him if somebody pays what they’re wanting.

Reddick, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on the Eagles and Reddick as the news is available.