Eagles Open Practice Windows For S Sydney Brown & WR Ainias Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve opened the practice windows for S Sydney Brown (PUP) and WR Ainias Smith (Injured Reserve).

This will give both players a few weeks to practice before they will need to be added to their active roster.

Brown suffered a torn ACL in the season finale against the Giants last year.

Brown, 24, is from London, Ontario, Canada, and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 following his final season at Illinois.

The Eagles selected him in the third round with the No. 66 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He then signed a four-year, $5,744,439 rookie contract with a $1,177,774 signing bonus and a cap figure of $1,044,443 in 2023.

During five seasons at Illinois, Brown recorded 320 tackles, two sacks, 10 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, 16 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and made six starts. He had 45 tackles, three passes defended, one forced fumble, and one interception returned for a 99-yard touchdown.