Eagles Owner: Jalen Hurts Has Nothing To Prove For Extension

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will be eligible for a new deal this coming offseason, and given the way owner Jeffrey Lurie raved about him at Super Bowl Media Night, there should be no doubt that the two sides will reach an agreement.

“I don’t think he has anything to prove [to be the long-term answer at quarterback],” Lurie said via ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio. “He is an MVP-caliber quarterback, an incredible leader of the team on the field, off the field. He’s 24 years old, incredibly mature and, most importantly, driven to be even better. What we’re seeing today I think is just the beginning for Jalen. This guy will attack every weakness as he has since high school, since college. The future is bright and very exciting for all of us.”

This should serve as confirmation of previous reports that the Eagles plan to negotiate what will likely be an enormous extension for Hurts this year.

The Eagles finished as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earned a trip to the Super Bowl as Hurts played like an MVP candidate in a breakout 2022 season.

Hurts, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract with a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

Hurts is scheduled to make a base salary of $1.3 million in 2023 in the final year of that deal.

In 2022, Hurt appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

