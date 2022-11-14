Eagles Place CB Avonte Maddox On IR, Elevate CB Mario Goodrich

The Eagles announced on Monday that they are placing CB Avonte Maddox on injured reserve and elevating CB Mario Goodrich.

Maddox, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles out of Pittsburgh back in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He played out a four-year, $3,085,914 rookie contract with the Eagles, that included a $625,914 signing bonus, $625,914 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $771,479.

Maddox later agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in Philadelphia through 2024.

In 2022, Maddox has appeared in six games for the Eagles, recording 27 tackles and one interception.