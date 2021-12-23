Eagles Place DE Ryan Kerrigan On COVID-19 List, Elevate DE Cameron Malveaux

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they’ve placed DE Ryan Kerrigan on the COVID-19 list and elevated DE Cameron Malveaux to their active roster.

The Eagles also signed OT Casey Tucker to their practice squad.

Kerrigan, 33, is a former first-round pick by Washington out of Purdue back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a five-year, $57.5 million extension back in 2015.

Kerrigan made a base salary of $11.5 million in 2020 and later agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles.

In 2021, Kerrigan has appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded three tackles and no sacks.