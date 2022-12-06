Eagles Placing DE Robert Quinn On IR Following Knee Scope

According to Tom Pelissero, Eagles DE Robert Quinn underwent a knee scope and is being placed on injured reserve.

He will miss a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return but Pelissero adds the Eagles are hopeful to have Quinn for their playoff run.

Quinn, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2011. Los Angeles traded him to the Dolphins in 2018 for fourth- and sixth-round picks.

From there, the Dolphins traded Quinn to the Cowboys in 2019 and he played out the final year of his four-year, $66.575 million extension. He later signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Bears in 2020.

The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick to the Bears for Quinn. As a part of the deal, the two sides agreed to void the remaining two years on his contract, making Quinn an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Quinn has appeared in seven games for the Bears and recorded eight total tackles and one sack. In five games for the Eagles, he’s recorded two tackles and no sacks.