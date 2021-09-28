Eagles Placing G Isaac Seumalo & S K’Von Wallace On Injured Reserve

According to Jeff McLane, the Eagles are placing both G Isaac Seumalo and S K’Von Wallace on injured reserve.

McLane adds Seumalo has a Lisfranc injury that will require season-ending surgery. Wallace should be able to return, however.

Seumalo, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,200,864 and was set to make a base salary of $749,000 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Seumalo is set to make a base salary of $4.78 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Seumalo appeared in three games for the Eagles, making three starts for them at left guard.

Wallace, 24, was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned third-team All-ACC honors. The Eagles selected him with the No. 127 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wallace is entering the second year of a four-year, $4,001,113 rookie contract that includes a $706,113 signing bonus.

In 2021, Wallace has appeared in three games for the Eagles and recorded six total tackles.