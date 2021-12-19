Eagles Placing OL Landon Dickerson On COVID-19 List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Sunday that they are placing OL Landon Dickerson on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Dickerson, 23, was the Eagles’ second-round pick after being a four-year starter at Alabama. He was a unanimous All-American and first-team All ACC in 2020. He also won the Rimington Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.
Dickerson signed a four-year deal worth $8,656,673 million with a $3,655,762
In 2021, Dickerson has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles, making 11 starts.
We will have more news on Dickerson as it becomes available.
