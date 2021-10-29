Eagles Placing RB Miles Sanders On Injured Reserve

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are placing RB Miles Sanders on the injured reserve on Friday.

Rapoport adds that Sanders will miss three games but should return upon eligibility.

Sanders, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

He’s set to make base salaries of $982,294 this season and $1,224,569 in 2022.

In 2021, Sanders has appeared in seven games and recorded 63 rushing attempts for 300 yards (4.8 YPC), to go along with 19 receptions for 118 yards (6.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.