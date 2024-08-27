Eagles Placing Rookie WR Ainias Smith On IR

According to Zach Berman, the Eagles will place fifth-round WR Ainias Smith on injured reserve to start the season.

Smith has an ankle injury that cropped up at the end of the preseason and will sideline him four to six weeks, per Berman. After four games, he’ll be eligible to come off IR.

Smith, 23, declared for the draft after his fifth year at Texas A&M. He was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round with the No. 152 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Eagles signed Smith to a four-year, $4.354 million rookie contract that included a $334,296 signing bonus.

During his college career, Smith recorded 180 receptions for 2,407 yards (13.4 YPC) and 19 touchdowns, to go along with 72 rushing attempts for 405 yards (5.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.