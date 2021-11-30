Eagles Promote OL Brett Toth, Place OL Jack Driscoll On IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they promoted OL Brett Toth from their practice squad and placed OL Jack Driscoll on injured reserve

Toth, 25, fulfilled his first year of active military service and had been waiting to be allowed to join the Eagles and compete for a roster spot when President Trump announced that he would allow military academy athletes to get waivers to join pro sports teams upon graduation.

The Eagles waived Toth coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals. Arizona waived him midseason and he was claimed again by the Eagles.

For his career, Toth has appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and made one start.