Eagles Promote Two For Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve elevated WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai from the practice squad for their game against the Vikings.

Eagles have elevated WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai from the practice squad for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/ahkx3eUweb — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 19, 2022

Togiai, 26, went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2019 before signing with the Eagles last year. He was cut coming out of camp and claimed by the Colts.

Togiai returned to the Eagles and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

For his career, Togiai has appeared in six games for the Eagles and Colts, but has yet to catch a pass.

During his career at Oregon State, Togiai appeared in 37 games and recorded 102 receptions for 1,048 yards (10.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.