Eagles Promote WR Julio Jones, Designate OL Cam Jurgens To Return

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have promoted WR Julio Jones to the active roster and designated OL Cam Jurgens to return.

This opens a three-week window for Jurgens to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Philadelphia also signed TE E.J. Jenkins to the practice squad.

Jones, 34, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

Jones was set to make a base salary of $11,513,000 for the 2022 season when the Titans designated him as a post-June 1 cut. He later caught on with the Buccaneers during the 2022 season.

The Eagles signed Jones to their practice squad last month.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in two games for the Eagles and caught two passes for 11 yards and a touchdown.

Jurgens, 23, was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 at Nebraska. The Eagles used the No. 51 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year $6,903,022 contract that includes a $2,200,380 signing bonus.

In 2023, Jurgens has appeared in four games for the Eagles and made four starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 21 guard out of 76 qualifying players.