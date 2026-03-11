Eagles Push Pack Void Date For TE Dallas Goedert’s Contract

Zach Berman reports that the Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert agreed to push back the void date in his contract to buy some extra time to negotiate a potential extension.

Goedert’s contract was set to void on Wednesday, but he was not listed among the official free agents.

Last year, Goedert took a $4.25 million pay cut and had his $10 million remaining salary fully guaranteed to lower his cap hit by $1.05 million. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts.

Goedert, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make $14.25 million in 2025.

In 2025, Goedert appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 60 passes for 591 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Goedert as the news is available.