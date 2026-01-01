Eagles QB Tanner McKee Starting Week 18

Eagles QB Tanner McKee said he is set to start Week 18 against the Commanders, per Jeff McLane.

Philadelphia has decided to stash Jalen Hurts for the season-finale with the NFC East title well in hand.

McKee, 25, was an honorable mention All-PAC-12 selection in 2021 at Stanford and was on several preseason award watch lists heading into the 2022 season. He declared for the draft after his junior season.

The Eagles selected him with the No. 188 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,026,520 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $186,520.

In 2025, McKee has appeared in three games for the Eagles and completed all three pass attempts for 33 yards.