Eagles Re-Sign DT Hassan Ridgeway

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

According to Mike Kaye, the Eagles have re-signed DT Hassan Ridgeway.

Eagles helmets

Ridgeway has carved out a role in recent seasons as a rotational depth piece for Philadelphia and should return in that capacity. 

Ridgeway, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Colts traded him to the Eagles in 2019. 

Ridgeway played out his deal with the Eagles and re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2020 season. 

In 2020, Ridgeway appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 11 tackles and one sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments