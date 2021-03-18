Eagles Re-Sign DT Hassan Ridgeway

According to Mike Kaye, the Eagles have re-signed DT Hassan Ridgeway.

Ridgeway has carved out a role in recent seasons as a rotational depth piece for Philadelphia and should return in that capacity.

Ridgeway, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Colts traded him to the Eagles in 2019.

Ridgeway played out his deal with the Eagles and re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Ridgeway appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 11 tackles and one sack.