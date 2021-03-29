Eagles Re-Sign ERFA WR Greg Ward

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that WR Greg Ward has signed his exclusive-rights tender for the 2021 season.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Ward, 25, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Houston, converting from quarterback to receiver. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts during his rookie season in 2017 and signed on with their practice squad.

From there, Ward was on and off the Eagles’ taxi squad before securing a roster spot last year.

In 2020, Ward appeared in all 16 games for the Eagles and caught 53 passes for 419 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He also contributed 134 punt return yards.