Eagles Re-Sign WR Greg Ward & DB Andre Chachere To One-Year Deals

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve agreed to terms on one-year contracts with WR Greg Ward and DB Andre Chachere.

Roster Move: Eagles have agreed to terms on one-year contracts with WR Greg Ward and DB Andre Chachere. The team has also tendered restricted free agent C/G Nate Herbig.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/IoI2EBqgDE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 15, 2022

Ward, 26, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Houston, converting from quarterback to receiver. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts during his rookie season in 2017 and signed on with their practice squad.

From there, Ward was on and off the Eagles’ taxi squad before securing a roster spot before eventually returning to Philadelphia on an exclusive rights deal last year.

In 2021, Ward appeared in all 17 games and caught seven passes for 95 yards receiving and three touchdowns.