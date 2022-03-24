Eagles Re-Signing DE Derek Barnett To Two-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are re-signing DE Derek Barnett to a two-year deal.

The former first-round pick was testing free agency and was not expected to be back. However, it appears he didn’t like what he found and will now return to Philadelphia.

Barnett, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $12.85 million contract that includes $12.85 million guaranteed when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Barnett was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Barnett appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 46 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.