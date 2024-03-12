Eagles Re-Signing P Braden Mann To Two-Year Deal

Per Adam Caplan, the Eagles are re-signing P Braden Mann to a two-year deal worth $4.2 million with a maximum value of $5 million.

Mann, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He was entering the final year in 2023 of his four-year, $3,472,099 deal that included a $177,099 signing bonus.

New York waived him after failing to find a trade partner and he was claimed by the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh cut him during final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he caught on with Philadelphia soon after.

In 2023, Mann appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and punted 44 times for 2,190 yards, putting 15 inside the 20-yard line to go with one touchback.