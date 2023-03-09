Eagles Release OL Brett Toth

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they’ve released OL Brett Toth on Thursday.

Toth, 26, fulfilled his first year of active military service and had been waiting to be allowed to join the Eagles and compete for a roster spot when former President Trump announced that he would allow military academy athletes to get waivers to join pro sports teams upon graduation.

The Eagles waived Toth coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals. Arizona waived him midseason and he was claimed again by the Eagles. He signed to Philadelphia’s practice squad in November 2021 and was promoted after a few weeks. Toth was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023.

For his career, Toth has appeared in 17 games for the Eagles and made one start.