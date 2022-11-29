Eagles Release OT Roderick Johnson & RB Kennedy Brooks From PS

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have released OT Roderick Johnson and RB Kennedy Brooks from their practice squad.

Johnson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. Cleveland actually traded up to get Johnson in the draft before waiving him a year later.

The Texans later claimed Johnson off of waivers only to release him coming out of the preseason in 2018. Not long after, Johnson signed on to the Texans’ practice squad, where he stayed for most of that season, then spent the 2019 season on the team’s active roster.

Houston declined to tender Johnson a restricted offer before re-signing him to a one-year deal in 2020. In 2021, the Texans re-signed Johnson to a one-year, $1.1 million deal but waived him in August.

Johnson caught on with the Dolphins practice squad and spent most of the season there before being released. The Chiefs signed him to the practice squad late in the season and brought him back on a futures deal for 2022 before releasing him coming out of the preseason.

For his career, Johnson has been active in 29 games and made six starts, all for the Texans.