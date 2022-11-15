Eagles Release WR Auden Tate From Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve released WR Auden Tate from their practice squad.

Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:

  1. WR Devon Allen
  2. RB Kennedy Brooks
  3. LB Christian Elliss
  4. CB Mario Goodrich
  5. DE Matt Leo (international)
  6. TE Noah Togiai
  7. OL Cameron Tom
  8. DT Marvin Wilson
  9. LB Davion Taylor
  10. DB Mac McCain
  11. OL Jarrid Williams (Injured)
  12. OT Roderick Johnson
  13. G Tyrese Robinson
  14. WR Greg Ward
  15. DE Tarron Jackson
  16. DB Javelin Guidry
  17. OT Fred Johnson

Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati. 

The Falcons signed Tate to a one-year deal for the 2022 season but was released before the season. He later signed on to the Eagles’ practice squad. 

In 2021, Tate appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.

