Eagles Release WR Greg Ward From IR With Settlement

The Philadelphia Eagles officially released WR Greg Ward from injured reserve with a settlement on Friday.

Ward, 27, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Houston, converting from quarterback to receiver. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts during his rookie season in 2017 and signed on with their practice squad.

From there, Ward was on and off the Eagles’ taxi squad before securing a roster spot before eventually returning to Philadelphia on an exclusive rights deal last year.

The Eagles re-signed Ward in March, but placed him on injured reserve coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Ward appeared in all 17 games and caught seven passes for 95 yards receiving and three touchdowns.