Eagles Releasing G Nate Herbig

According to Mike Garafolo, the Eagles are releasing G Nate Herbig.

Garafolo adds Herbig came up in trade talks with a few teams during the draft but nothing ended up coming together.

Philadelphia had previously tendered Herbig as a restricted free agent and he had signed the tender. He’ll now be an unrestricted free agent and free to sign with any team.

Herbig, 23, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2019. He signed a three-year, $2.02 million deal and has managed to make the roster each of the past three seasons.

Philadelphia had tendered Herbig at the original round level worth just over $2.4 million for the 2022 season.

For his career, Herbig has appeared in 33 games for the Eagles and made 17 starts, primarily at guard. In 2021, Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 30 guard out of 82 qualifying players.