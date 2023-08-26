Eagles Releasing QB Ian Book

Jeff McLane reports that the Eagles have released QB Ian Book, whom they claimed off of waivers from the Saints last year.

Book, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.

The Saints waived him and later claimed by the Eagles in August of 2022.

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.