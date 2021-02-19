Eagles Releasing WR DeSean Jackson

John Clark is reporting that the Eagles will be releasing veteran WR DeSean Jackson.

Jackson indicated on his Instagram account that he’s been released:

DeSean Jackson posts on his Instagram story that he’s looking forward to his next chapter and thanks Philadelphia. He’s in the final year of his contract and Philly would create about $5.8M with a release. pic.twitter.com/cpQASfdRxa — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 19, 2021

Jackson, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2008. He spent six years with the Eagles before signing a three-year, $24 million contract with the Redskins back in 2014.

After three years with the Redskins, Jackson once again departed in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers. He was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2019 season when the Buccaneers later traded him to the Eagles.

From there, Jackson signed a new three-year, $27 million deal with Philadelphia.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Jackson will free up $4,857,000 of available cap space while creating $5,802,000 in dead money.

In 2020, Jackson was limited to appearing in just five games for the Eagles and catching 14 passes for 236 yards receiving and a touchdown. He also rushed for 12 yards.