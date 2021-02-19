Eagles Releasing WR DeSean Jackson

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

John Clark is reporting that the Eagles will be releasing veteran WR DeSean Jackson.

Jackson indicated on his Instagram account that he’s been released:

Jackson, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2008. He spent six years with the Eagles before signing a three-year, $24 million contract with the Redskins back in 2014.

After three years with the Redskins, Jackson once again departed in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers. He was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2019 season when the Buccaneers later traded him to the Eagles.

From there, Jackson signed a new three-year, $27 million deal with Philadelphia. 

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Jackson will free up $4,857,000 of available cap space while creating $5,802,000 in dead money. 

In 2020, Jackson was limited to appearing in just five games for the Eagles and catching 14 passes for 236 yards receiving and a touchdown. He also rushed for 12 yards.

