Eagles Request Permission To Interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles have requested permission to interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh.

Philadelphia’s trying to play catch up a week or more behind other teams who have already been working through the coaching cycle. Saleh is flying into New York today for his second interview with the Jets and has been one of the more in-demand candidates.

Saleh, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017.

In 2020, the 49ers’ defense ranked No. 5 in fewest yards allowed, No. 17 in fewest points allowed, No. 7 fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 4 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Eagles coaching search as the news is available.