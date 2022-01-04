Eagles Return CB Craig James, WR John Hightower From PS COVID List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they activated CB Craig James and WR John Hightower from their practice squad’s COVID list.

Roster Moves: Eagles have activated CB Craig James and WR John Hightower from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/dLKAeJ285z — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 4, 2022

Hightower, 25, is a former fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3,595,052 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $780,000 this season when the Eagles waived him prior to the start of the season.

Hightower quickly re-signed to the Eagles practice squad and has spent the season bouncing between the practice squad and active roster.

In 2021, Hightower played in one game for Philadelphia but didn’t record a statistic. In 2020, Hightower appeared in 13 games and recorded 10 receptions for 167 yards (16.7 YPC) and no touchdowns.