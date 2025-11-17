Eagles RT Lane Johnson Likely Going On IR After Lisfranc Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Eagles RT Lane Johnson suffered a Lisfranc injury in Sunday night’s win against the Lions and will likely be placed on injured reserve.

Rapoport says the injury is expected to sideline Johnson for the next four to six weeks. However, there’s belief that Johnson should be able to return for Philadelphia at some point this season, which would be big.

Johnson, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He had one year remaining on his four-year, $19.853 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to sign him to a five-year extension worth $56.26 million back in 2016.

The Eagles signed Johnson to a four-year, $72 million extension that included $54.595 million guaranteed in 2019. Johnson was set to make base salaries of $7 million and $14.155 million over the next two years of his deal when he signed another one-year extension last offseason, then another one in 2025.

He’s under contract through the 2027 season.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in and started 10 games at right tackle for the Eagles. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the No. 16 tackle out of 76 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Johnson as the news is available.