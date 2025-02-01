Eagles RT Lane Johnson Planning To Play Next Season

Eagles RT Lane Johnson told reporters that he is planning to play next season and won’t retire regardless of the outcome of the Super Bowl.

“I’m definitely not retiring after this game. I’m definitely playing next year.” Johnson said, via Zach Berman.

Johnson, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He had one year remaining on his four-year, $19.853 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to sign him to a five-year extension worth $56.26 million back in 2016.

The Eagles opted to sign Johnson to a four-year, $72 million extension that included $54.595 million guaranteed in 2019. Johnson was set to make base salaries of $7 million and $14.155 million over the next two years of his deal when he signed another one-year extension last offseason.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in and started 15 games at right tackle for the Eagles.

