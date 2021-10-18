Eagles RT Lane Johnson Rejoining Team After Three-Game Absence

Eagles RT Lane Johnson announced he is returning to the team after a three-game absence due to depression and anxiety.

The veteran offensive lineman had been listed as out with a personal matter for the past couple of weeks. However, it appears Johnson is on his way to returning to the lineup after the time away to address his mental health.

Johnson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He had one year remaining on his four-year, $19.853 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to sign him to a five-year extension worth $56.26 million back in 2016.

The Eagles opted to sign Johnson to a four-year, $72 million extension that included $54.595 million guaranteed in 2019. Johnson is set to make base salaries of $7 million and $14.155 million over the next two years of his deal.

In 2021, Johnson has appeared in three games for the Eagles, starting all of them at right tackle.