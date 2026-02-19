Eagles RT Lane Johnson Won’t Retire In 2026

According to Jeff McLane, Eagles RT Lane Johnson told him he has officially informed the Eagles he plans to play in 2026.

Johnson had been weighing retirement after an injury-impacted 2025 season but ultimately decided to give things another go for a 14th season.

It’s a huge win for the Eagles, as Johnson is a future Hall of Famer and their offense has been hurt bad when he has missed time in the past. They’re also going to be changing systems and OL coaches in 2026, so having Johnson should help create a little stability through that transition.

Johnson, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He had one year remaining on his four-year, $19.853 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to sign him to a five-year extension worth $56.26 million back in 2016.

The Eagles signed Johnson to a four-year, $72 million extension that included $54.595 million guaranteed in 2019. Johnson was set to make base salaries of $7 million and $14.155 million over the next two years of his deal when he signed another one-year extension last offseason, then another one in 2025.

He’s under contract through the 2027 season.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in and started 10 games at right tackle for the Eagles. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 18 tackle out of 89 qualifying players.