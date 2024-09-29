Eagles Rule Out RT Lane Johnson From Week 4

The Philadelphia Eagles announced RT Lane Johnson has been ruled out of Week 4’s game against the Buccaneers after not passing the concussion protocol.

Injury Update: T Lane Johnson (concussion) has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/nx0Zbzl6u7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 29, 2024

Johnson, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He had one year remaining on his four-year, $19.853 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to sign him to a five-year extension worth $56.26 million back in 2016.

The Eagles opted to sign Johnson to a four-year, $72 million extension that included $54.595 million guaranteed in 2019. Johnson was set to make base salaries of $7 million and $14.155 million over the next two years of his deal when he signed another one-year extension last offseason.

In 2024, Johnson has appeared in three games for the Eagles, starting all of them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 2 tackle out of 67 qualifying players.