Eagles S Obi Melifonwu Reverts To Injured Reserve

Philadelphia Eagles S Obi Melifonwu officially passed through waivers unclaimed on Tuesday and reverted to the team’s injured reserve list.

Melifonwu, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $4.5 million contract when the Raiders waived him.

The Patriots quickly signed Melifonwu to a contract and he finished out the year in New England. He had a brief stint on the Patriots’ practice squad and was re-signed to a futures deal for the 2020 season before being waived a few months later.

Melifonwu agreed to a futures contract with the 49ers this past January but was cut loose at the end of April. From there, he signed on with the Eagles in July.

In 2018, Melifonwu appeared in seven games for the Raiders and Patriots and recorded seven tackles and no interceptions.