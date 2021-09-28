Eagles S K’Von Wallace (Shoulder) Expected To Miss 3-6 Weeks

According to Tom Pelissero, Eagles S K’Von Wallace is expected to miss three to six weeks after partially separating his shoulder on Monday night against the Cowboys.

Pelissero adds no major structural issues were detected and Philadelphia will probably place Wallace on injured reserve shortly.

Wallace, 24, was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned third-team All-ACC honors. The Eagles selected him with the No. 127 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wallace is entering the second year of a four-year, $4,001,113 rookie contract that includes a $706,113 signing bonus.

In 2021, Wallace has appeared in three games for the Eagles and recorded six total tackles.