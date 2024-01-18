Eagles Sign 20 Players To Futures Contracts

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed 20 players to futures contracts, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

McCollum, 24, went undrafted out of Sam Houston State in 2022 and caught on with the Texans.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was added back to their practice squad in September of 2022.

Following his stint with the Texans, McCollum signed a futures deal with their Eagles and has spent most of the season on their practice squad.

In 2023, McCollum has appeared in one game for the Eagles and recorded no statistics.