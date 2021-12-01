Eagles Sign C Luke Juriga To Practice Squad

The Eagles announced they have signed C Luke Juriga to the practice squad.
The news was first reported by Mike Kaye earlier this morning.
Roster Move: Eagles have signed C Luke Juriga to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/YTKbHQgU5c
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 1, 2021
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- T Kayode Awosika
- T Le’Raven Clark
- WR John Hightower
- RB Jason Huntley
- DE Matt Leo (International)
- LB JaCoby Stevens
- DT Raequan Williams
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- DT Marvin Wilson
- DE Cameron Malveaux
- TE Noah Togiai
- WR Deon Cain
- TE Richard Rodgers
- DB Craig James
- LB Christian Elliss
- DB Jared Mayden
- C Luke Juriga
Juriga, 24, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of training camp but was re-signed to the practice squad.
Philadelphia called Juriga up to the active roster in October and he finished out the year on the team. The Eagles waived him with an injury settlement in camp in 2021.
In 2020, Juriga appeared in 13 games for the Eagles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!