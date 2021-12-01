Eagles Sign C Luke Juriga To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Eagles announced they have signed C Luke Juriga to the practice squad. 

The news was first reported by Mike Kaye earlier this morning. 

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

  1. T Kayode Awosika
  2. T Le’Raven Clark 
  3. WR John Hightower
  4. RB Jason Huntley
  5. DE Matt Leo (International)
  6. LB JaCoby Stevens
  7. DT Raequan Williams
  8. WR KeeSean Johnson
  9. DT Marvin Wilson
  10. DE Cameron Malveaux
  11. TE Noah Togiai
  12. WR Deon Cain
  13. TE Richard Rodgers
  14. DB Craig James
  15. LB Christian Elliss
  16. DB Jared Mayden
  17. C Luke Juriga

Juriga, 24, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of training camp but was re-signed to the practice squad. 

Philadelphia called Juriga up to the active roster in October and he finished out the year on the team. The Eagles waived him with an injury settlement in camp in 2021. 

In 2020, Juriga appeared in 13 games for the Eagles. 

