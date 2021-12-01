Eagles Sign C Luke Juriga To Practice Squad

The Eagles announced they have signed C Luke Juriga to the practice squad.

The news was first reported by Mike Kaye earlier this morning.

Roster Move: Eagles have signed C Luke Juriga to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/YTKbHQgU5c — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 1, 2021

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

T Kayode Awosika T Le’Raven Clark WR John Hightower RB Jason Huntley DE Matt Leo (International) LB JaCoby Stevens DT Raequan Williams WR KeeSean Johnson DT Marvin Wilson DE Cameron Malveaux TE Noah Togiai WR Deon Cain TE Richard Rodgers DB Craig James LB Christian Elliss DB Jared Mayden C Luke Juriga

Juriga, 24, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of training camp but was re-signed to the practice squad.

Philadelphia called Juriga up to the active roster in October and he finished out the year on the team. The Eagles waived him with an injury settlement in camp in 2021.

In 2020, Juriga appeared in 13 games for the Eagles.