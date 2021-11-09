Eagles Sign CB Craig James To PS, Waive CB Mac McCain

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve signed CB Craig James to their practice squad and waived CB Mac McClain.
Roster Moves: Eagles have waived CB Mac McCain and signed CB Craig James to the practice squad. The team has also protected the following practice squad players:
T Le’Raven Clark
WR John Hightower
DB Jared Mayden pic.twitter.com/agJUDxXUuA
The Eagles practice squad now includes
- T Kayode Awosika
- T Le’Raven Clark
- WR John Hightower
- RB Jordan Howard
- RB Jason Huntley
- DE Matt Leo (International)
- LB JaCoby Stevens
- DT Raequan Williams
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- DT Marvin Wilson
- DE Cameron Malveaux
- TE Noah Tagiai
- WR Deon Cain
- TE Richard Rodgers
- DB Jared Mayden
- OL Brett Toth
- CB Craig James
James, 25, originally signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Vikings waived him with an injury settlement in September, but James re-signed with the team’s practice squad that October.
The Vikings again waived James in August of 2019, and James signed onto the Eagles practice squad soon after, and James signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract extension in 2020.
The Eagles waived James this past August, but James caught back on to their practice squad soon after. The Eagles again waived James last week.
In 2021, James has appeared in four games for the Eagles, totaling two tackles and one fumble recovery.
