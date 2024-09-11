Eagles Sign DB Caden Sterns To PS, Waive TE Jack Stoll

Per the wire, the Eagles are signing DB Caden Sterns to their practice squad and waiving TE Jack Stoll in a corresponding move.

Sterns was let go by the Broncos back in August and caught on with the Eagles shortly after, despite the fact that he has played just six games over the past two years.

Sterns, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. Sterns was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 season and missed the remainder of the season.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,810,588 rookie contract that included a $330,588 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him during camp. He was claimed by the Panthers but waived with a failed physical designation.

In 2022, Sterns appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 21 total tackles, two interceptions, and four pass deflections.