Eagles Sign DB JT Woods

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed DB JT Woods to their practice squad.
The following is a list of the Eagles’ updated practice squad:
- WR Parris Campbell
- RB Tyrion Davis-Price
- OL Nick Gates
- QB Will Grier
- DT Gabe Hall
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- G/C Dylan McMahon
- WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- S Andre’ Sam
- LB Brandon Smith
- S Caden Sterns
- TE Jack Stoll
- OL Laekin Vakalahi (International)
- OL Brett Toth
- DB JT Woods
Woods, 24, was a third-round pick to the Chargers out of Baylor in 2022. He signed a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract through 2025 that included a base salary of $944,838 in 2023.
In 2023, Woods appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five total tackles.
