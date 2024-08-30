Eagles Sign DB JT Woods

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed DB JT Woods to their practice squad.

The following is a list of the Eagles’ updated practice squad:

Woods, 24, was a third-round pick to the Chargers out of Baylor in 2022. He signed a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract through 2025 that included a base salary of $944,838 in 2023.

In 2023, Woods appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five total tackles.