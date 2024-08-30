Eagles Sign DB JT Woods

By
Tony Camino
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed DB JT Woods to their practice squad.

Eagles Helmets

The following is a list of the Eagles’ updated practice squad:

  1. WR Parris Campbell
  2. RB Tyrion Davis-Price
  3. OL Nick Gates
  4. QB Will Grier
  5. DT Gabe Hall
  6. TE E.J. Jenkins
  7. G/C Dylan McMahon
  8. WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  9. S Andre’ Sam
  10. LB Brandon Smith
  11. S Caden Sterns
  12. TE Jack Stoll
  13. OL Laekin Vakalahi (International)
  14. OL Brett Toth
  15. DB JT Woods

Woods, 24, was a third-round pick to the Chargers out of Baylor in 2022. He signed a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract through 2025 that included a base salary of $944,838 in 2023.

In 2023, Woods appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five total tackles.

