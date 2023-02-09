Eagles Sign DB Marquise Blair To Futures Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles are signing DB Marquise Blair to a futures deal on Thursday.

Here’s the updated list of futures deals for Philadelphia:

OT Julian Good-Jones DB Tristin McCollum RB Kennedy Brooks TE Dalton Keene OT Jarrid Williams DB Marquise Blair

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Blair, 25, was a second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah in 2019. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with Seattle when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.

Blair missed the majority of the 2021 season with a torn ACL. The Panthers later signed him to their active roster. Carolina opted to release Blair from their practice squad in November and he caught on with the Eagles’ practice squad after a week.

In 2022, Blair appeared in three games for the Panthers.