Eagles Sign DB Tristin McCollum To Futures Deal

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have signed DB Tristin McCollum to a futures contract.

McCollum, 23, went undrafted out of Sam Houston State and caught on with the Texans.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was added back to their practice squad in September of 2022.

McCollum is yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.