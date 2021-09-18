Eagles Sign DE Josh Sweat To Three-Year, $42M Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed DE Josh Sweat to a three-year contract extension worth $42 million and with $26.92 million guaranteed on Saturday.

Sweat is now under team control through the 2024 season.

Congratulations to VSG agent @Chris_Coy for his leadership in negotiating a new 3-year contract extension for @SweatyJ_9 with the @Eagles worth $42.0M and with $26.92M guaranteed ✍️ pic.twitter.com/bieR5a3nTF — Vanguard Sports Group (@VanguardSG) September 18, 2021

The Eagles have been busy locking up some of their young players in recent weeks including LT Jordan Mailata, who agreed to a four-year extension through 2025.

Sweat, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and was set to earn a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

Sweat would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Sweat has appeared in one game for the Eagles and recorded six tackles and no sacks.