Eagles Sign OL Braeden Daniels To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed OL Braeden Daniels to the practice squad.
We have signed OL Braeden Daniels to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/HkRHPfCiD3
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 30, 2024
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- RB Tyrion Davis-Price
- QB Will Grier
- DT Gabe Hall
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- S Andre’ Sam
- OL Laekin Vakalahi (International)
- OL Brett Toth
- WR Kyle Philips
- WR Danny Gray
- DB A.J. Woods
- LB David Anenih
- WR John Ross (Injured)
- TE CJ Uzomah
- DB Parry Nickerson
- DB Tariq Castro-Fields
- WR Parris Campbell
- OL Braeden Daniels
Daniels, 24, was a three-year starter at Utah and finished his final two years with second and first-team All-PAC 12 honors.
The Commanders drafted him with the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.594 million rookie contract that included a $754,482 signing bonus.
However, he spent his rookie season on injured reserve and was waived coming out of the preseason in the second year of the deal. He’s had stints with the Texans and Chargers practice squads.
During his five-year college career, Daniels appeared in 49 games and made 43 career starts.
