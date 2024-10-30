Eagles Sign OL Braeden Daniels To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed OL Braeden Daniels to the practice squad.

We have signed OL Braeden Daniels to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/HkRHPfCiD3 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 30, 2024

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

RB Tyrion Davis-Price QB Will Grier DT Gabe Hall TE E.J. Jenkins WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint S Andre’ Sam OL Laekin Vakalahi (International) OL Brett Toth WR Kyle Philips WR Danny Gray DB A.J. Woods LB David Anenih WR John Ross (Injured) TE CJ Uzomah DB Parry Nickerson DB Tariq Castro-Fields WR Parris Campbell OL Braeden Daniels

Daniels, 24, was a three-year starter at Utah and finished his final two years with second and first-team All-PAC 12 honors.

The Commanders drafted him with the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.594 million rookie contract that included a $754,482 signing bonus.

However, he spent his rookie season on injured reserve and was waived coming out of the preseason in the second year of the deal. He’s had stints with the Texans and Chargers practice squads.

During his five-year college career, Daniels appeared in 49 games and made 43 career starts.