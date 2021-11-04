Eagles Sign OL Brett Toth To Practice Squad, Release CB Craig James

The Eagles announced they have re-signed OL Brett Toth to the practice squad, cutting CB Craig James to make room.
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- T Kayode Awosika
- T Le’Raven Clark
- WR John Hightower
- RB Jordan Howard
- RB Jason Huntley
- DE Matt Leo (International)
- DB Elijah Riley
- LB JaCoby Stevens
- DT Raequan Williams
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- DT Marvin Wilson
- DE Cameron Malveaux
- TE Noah Tagiai
- WR Deon Cain
- TE Richard Rodgers
- DB Jared Mayden
- OL Brett Toth
Toth, 25, fulfilled his first year of active military service and had been waiting to be allowed to join the Eagles and compete for a roster spot when President Trump announced that he would allow military academy athletes to get waivers to join pro sports teams upon graduation.
The Eagles waived Toth coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals. Arizona waived him midseason and he was claimed again by the Eagles.
For his career, Toth has appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and made one start.
