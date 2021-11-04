Eagles Sign OL Brett Toth To Practice Squad, Release CB Craig James

The Eagles announced they have re-signed OL Brett Toth to the practice squad, cutting CB Craig James to make room.

Roster Moves: Eagles have signed T/G Brett Toth to the practice squad and released CB Craig James from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/M5ZBwi0cxj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 4, 2021

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

T Kayode Awosika T Le’Raven Clark WR John Hightower RB Jordan Howard RB Jason Huntley DE Matt Leo (International) DB Elijah Riley LB JaCoby Stevens DT Raequan Williams WR KeeSean Johnson DT Marvin Wilson DE Cameron Malveaux TE Noah Tagiai WR Deon Cain TE Richard Rodgers DB Jared Mayden OL Brett Toth

Toth, 25, fulfilled his first year of active military service and had been waiting to be allowed to join the Eagles and compete for a roster spot when President Trump announced that he would allow military academy athletes to get waivers to join pro sports teams upon graduation.

The Eagles waived Toth coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals. Arizona waived him midseason and he was claimed again by the Eagles.

For his career, Toth has appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and made one start.