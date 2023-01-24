Eagles Sign OT Jarrid Williams To Futures Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve signed T Jarrid Williams to a futures contract for the 2023 season.
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Eagles:
- OT Julian Good-Jones
- DB Tristin McCollum
- RB Kennedy Brooks
- TE Dalton Keene
- OT Jarrid Williams
Williams, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles.
Philadelphia waived Williams in July and he was later signed to their active roster. Williams spent the season on and off of their roster.
Williams has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!