Eagles Sign OT Jarrid Williams To Futures Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve signed T Jarrid Williams to a futures contract for the 2023 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Eagles:

OT Julian Good-Jones DB Tristin McCollum RB Kennedy Brooks TE Dalton Keene OT Jarrid Williams

Williams, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles.

Philadelphia waived Williams in July and he was later signed to their active roster. Williams spent the season on and off of their roster.

Williams has yet to appear in an NFL game.